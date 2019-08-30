Stoneham police searching for man who robbed gas station with hypodermic needle

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are turning to the public for help identifying the man they say robbed a gas station convenience store with a hypodermic needle earlier this week.

Officers responding to a reported robbery inside the convenience store at the Mobil station on Montvale Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 spoke with a clerk who said a man came in the store and asked to use the phone, then pulled out a needle and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a green or gray baseball cap with an orange symbol on the front and a black T-shirt with a diamond design on the front made up of dollar bills.

A surveillance camera recording shows that suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm just below the elbow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.

