Stoneham police seek public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are turning to the public for help identifying the man wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this week at a gas station.

Police responding to the Mobil station on Montvale Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a robbery at the convenience store inside the gas station, found a clerk who said that a man came in the store and asked to use the phone, then pulled out a needle and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a green or gray baseball cap with an orange symbol on the front and a black t-shirt with a diamond design on the front made up of dollar bills.

Surveillance footage shows that suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm just below the elbow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.

