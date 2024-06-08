STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoneham Police Department took an individual into custody who had barricaded himself inside a home on Broadway on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a mental health call for a man who had barricaded himself inside a home while armed with a knife around 11 a.m. contained the situation and ensured there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood, according to a statement issued by Police Chief James O’Connor.

The regional Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, including its trained and specialized negotiations team, responded to the scene.

SWAT Operators were able to de-escalate the situation, and around 12:45 p.m., the man was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

O’Connor said, “Thanks to the professional response and quick action taken by our officers, the situation was contained and isolated from the community. Also, thank you to the Stoneham Fire Department, Cataldo Ambulance Service, and our regional SWAT Team for their assistance and cooperation. I am glad the situation was resolved quickly and safely.”

