Stoneham police warn of aggressive coyote that has attacked at least 3 people

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham officials are warning residents of an aggressive coyote that has allegedly bitten three people over the past week, police said.

On Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., a coyote allegedly bit the back of a man’s shoe at the Stoneham Arena. The bite did not puncture the skin.

On Saturday, a coyote allegedly bit a man’s pants at Extra Space Storage at 9 p.m., The man was not injured.

And on Saturday, a woman allegedly suffered minor injuries after being bitten by a coyote in the Stoneham Arena parking lot at 5:30 p.m. She was treated at an area hospital.

Police said all of the attacks are believed to be tied to one animal in the area of the Stoneham Arena, Extra Space Storage and the Stoneham Golf Course.

Police urged residents to stay away from any coyotes, keep pets on leash and not leave any food outside. Anyone who sees a coyote in the area is asked to call 911.

