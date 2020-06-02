STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoneham Police Department is warning the community about a recent uptick in scams that target seniors by claiming a relative has been arrested and they need to give money to bail them out of police custody.

The scammers will instruct the victims that the cash must be given to a person posing as a courier or a bail bondsman who will arrive at their home, according to police.

Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre says residents should be aware that bail is never picked up at someone’s house through a delivery service, nor is it requested through a wire transfer or a prepaid debit card.

He warned that scammers use tricks to convince victims to give them money, such as impersonating loved ones, playing on their emotions, swearing them to secrecy, and insisting that the money be given to them right away.

Arrests of relatives can be confirmed with the arresting police department or through the local district court clerk’s office.

