Stoneham public school officials decide to continue hybrid learning after uptick in cases

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There had been a learning curve in Stoneham this week as school officials wavered back and forth, trying to decide whether or not to keep students in school after an uptick of coronavirus cases were reported.

Superintendent John Macero announced Wednesday that the schools would transition to fully remote next week after the community was bumped up to a moderate risk level in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly report.

This announcement outraged some parents who voiced their concerns about a full remote learning model.

“My daughter was crying last night when she heard that as of Monday they would be back at home,” one parent said.

Many of those parents showed up to the school committee meeting Thursday night but were met with another curve ball — Macero had reversed course yet again.

“Even in the yellow category, we know students are better off in school with their teachers than home learning remotely,” he said. “I have come to the conclusion that we should take a longer look at the data before changing from hybrid to remote and vice versa. As a result, I recommend that we remain in the hybrid model for the time being.”

Following his recommendation, committee members voted to remain using their hybrid learning model.

Parent Deb Colameta says she is grateful that the students will continue to have the opportunity to learn in-person.

“We’re so thankful that they took the community’s opinions into consideration and this is the right decision,” she said. “We commend the teachers for doing all they can to give our kids an in-person education and we’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled, with this decision.”

