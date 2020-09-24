Stoneham public school officials decide to continue hybrid learning after uptick in cases

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There has been a learning curve in Stoneham this week as school officials wavered back and forth trying to decide whether or not to keep students in school after an uptick of coronavirus cases were reported.

Superintendent John Macero announced that the schools would be going fully remote on Wednesday after the community was bumped up to a moderate risk level in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly report.

This announcement outraged some parents who voiced their concerns about a full remote learning method.

Many of those parents showed up to the School Committee meeting Thursday night but were met with another curve ball — Superintendent Macero had reversed course yet again.

“Even in the yellow category, we know students are better off in school with their teachers than home learning remotely,” he said. “I have come to the conclusion that we should take a longer look at the data before changing from hybrid to remote and vice versa. As a result, I recommend that we remain in the hybrid model for the time being.”

Following his recommendation, committee members voted to remain using their hybrid learning model.

