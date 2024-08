STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens more districts around the state will be heading back to school Wednesday, but one that was supposed to start classes today postponed their opening.

Students in Stoneham won’t return until September 3.

Construction isn’t done for the new high school, where the food distribution hub for all schools is located.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)