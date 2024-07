STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woodworking shop in Stoneham went up in flames Tuesday night.

Windows of the building on Maple Street were broken in the fire.

Officials said the heavy smoke and equipment in the building made it a challenge.

One firefighter was checked for medical issues at the scene, but is okay.

