EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stonehill College junior is on the road to recovery after suffering a serious brain injury while riding a bicycle in Europe.

Lauren Rauseo’s father, Dave, says his daughter was severely injured while riding a bicycle down a steep road in Spain, suffering a traumatic brain injury and numerous fractures. She had been studying abroad in Paris.

“She was in really bad shape,” Dave told 7NEWS.

His daughter, he said, was put in a medically-induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

And now, almost a week after the accident, Dave says Lauren is making steady progress and is out of her coma and speaking with her family.

Dave credits the first responders with saving his daughter’s life.

“I met about eight to ten first responders that were at the scene and I hugged them all and thanked them,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been started to support her treatment and it has raised more than $163,000 in three days.

“I’m in awe of the support my kid has and the money is going to help her get home but the prayers that everyone gave saved her life,” Dave said.

Learn how to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-lauren-home-fund-for-medflight-recovery

