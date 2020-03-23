Stop and Shop brings out plexiglass, tape for social distancing

Stop and Shop officials say they don’t have plans for limiting the number of people in their stores, but are adding extra measures to ensure customers are social distancing while they get their groceries.

Stores will be adding plexiglass to all cash registers and putting up signs telling shoppers to maintain a distance of six feet away from each other, spokeswoman Jennifer Brogan said. And there will be reminders on the ground as well.

Brogan said Stop and Shop doesn’t have plans to limit customers, but is staying abreast of any new regulations. And she said shoppers should not hoard supplies.

“There’s plenty to go around of all items customers are looking for — toilet paper, nonperishables, everything,” Brogan said.

