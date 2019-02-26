(WHDH) — Stop and Shop management is set to meet with union leaders for the first time since the union voted to go on strike if contract disputes continue.

Jim Carvalho, political director of UFCW Local 1445, says both sides will meet Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to continue contract negotiations.

The former contract between Stop and Shop and its employees expired over the weekend.

The union says Stop & Shop’s proposed benefits cut is a “slap in the face to our members, our communities, and Stop & Shop customers.”

The supermarket company and union leaders have been negotiating since Jan. 14.

