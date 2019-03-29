Stop and Shop workers close to strike as no contract agreement reached

(WHDH) — Stop and Shop workers are reportedly close to a strike as union representatives have not come to an agreement on a new contract with the grocery chain.

Union officials say action is imminent after the chain offered its latest proposal, but they haven’t said when such a strike might occur.

Store representatives say they are available to meet and continue talks.

All five worker unions had voted to authorize a strike if the two sides could not come to an agreement on a contract.

