‘Stop choking and killing my people:’ Protesters call for police reform at Boston march

BOSTON (WHDH) - As thousands of protesters gathered in Franklin Park to protest the deaths of George Floyd and other African-Americans, they said officials need to take action and reform policing.

“The important thing is for us to get equal rights, to make sure cops can stop choking and killing my people,” said a protester who gave his name as Bobby. “We are out here to make peace, to make sure everyone who has a different skin color is one race.”

The protesters held a die-in on Blue Hill Avenue before marching to the park, gathering more and more people along the way. Bobby said protesters’ message was being heard, but it needs to be acted on by elected officials.

“People are starting to get the message but we need to make sure that the people upstairs are getting the message,” Bobby said. “You need to start listening, it’s time to start listening to us, period.”

