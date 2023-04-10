A man from Brewster who decided to buy a lottery ticket along with a snack got a lot more than he bargained for.

Arthur Fowle told the Massachusetts State Lottery he had been buying a candy bar at a South Dennis shop when he decided to buy a scratch ticket while he was at it.

He said the “100X The Money” ticket he bought was the first lotto game he had purchased this year, making him 1-1 in the richest way possible.

Fowle won $1 million from the $10 ticket and opted to collect the prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He told lottery officials he plans to put some of the prize toward home improvement work.

The store Fowle purchased the ticket from, Dennis Food and Package on Route 134 in South Dennis, will receive $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery website, the odds of winning the 100X The Money’s $1 million prize are 1 in 1,680,000.

