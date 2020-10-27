‘Stop hosting big parties’: Baker urges use of common sense as coronavirus cases surge

BOSTON (WHDH) – With the holiday season fast approaching, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged younger residents to start using common sense and to avoid “big parties” as new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts continue to surge among people under the age of 30.

Contact tracing data indicates that more than half of the new daily cases are coming from social gatherings and household transmission, while 300 people per day under the age of 30 are testing positive for the virus, according to Baker.

“People really need to stop hosting big parties,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Use your head and think about how your actions will affect those around you.”

Massachusetts has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for four straight days, a mark that has not been reached since May, but Baker noted that there has been a decrease in older and vulnerable residents who are getting sick.

Just 18 percent of new cases have been among people over the age of 60, public health data shows.

“To keep case rates down, our younger people need to be careful with dealing with COVID,” Baker said.

Clusters of cases impacting youth hockey teams across the Commonwealth have also been linked to at least 66 cities and towns, according to Baker.

“Youth hockey needs to make some changes,” Baker said, citing people chatting in the stands and kids sharing drinks and snacks.

Baker also stated that the holidays must “look and feel different this year” in order for the state to keep fighting off the virus because gathering with family and friends “is likely the worst possible scenario.”

“The science on this one’s pretty clear — gathering in groups indoors for an extended period of time with family and friends is likely the worst possible scenario for spreading the virus,” Baker said.

Baker encouraged Bay Staters to celebrate Thanksgiving in-person with household members only or virtually with extended family members.

“People need to be responsible about this so that we can continue to keep or economy running, our schools open, and ensure that our hospital system has the appropriate capacity to treat all patients,” Baker said. “Hosting gatherings and big indoor parties is not a good idea and won’t be a good idea until there is a vaccine or a treatment available.”

If younger people don’t start adhering to the state’s safety guidelines, Baker explained that “targeted intervention” will likely be implemented.

Baker added that Thursday’s weekly health report will include detailed information on exactly where new cases are originating from.

