(WHDH) — Stop & Shop is among dozens of grocery and pharmacy chains that have teamed up with the Trump administration to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public once it becomes available.

The partnership is aimed at increasing access to future vaccines throughout the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Department of Health and Human Services announced.

“Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs. The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”

Vaccines will be administered at partnered pharmacy locations at no cost to patients, according to HHS.

Chain and community pharmacies that have signed on to partner with the Trump administration so far include Costco, CVS, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized or approved; however, vaccine candidates from Cambridge-based Moderna and Pfizer showed positive results in recent tests.

