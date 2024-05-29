BOSTON (WHDH) - A spokesperson for Stop & Shop on Wednesday confirmed plans to close some stores in the coming years as the company looks to ensure its long-term health and future growth. 

Headquartered in Quincy, Stop & Shop currently has more than 400 locations. In a statement, Corporate Communications Manager Caroline Medeiros did not identify specific stores but said Stop & Shop “will make some difficult decisions to close select underperforming store locations.”

Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold-Delhaize, first announced plans during an investor event last week. 

In an accompanying statement, Ahold-Delhaize said “Optimizing our portfolio and making necessary interventions when brands are facing challenges will also be an important contributor to elevating the quality of our sales.”

“[W]e will take decisive and deliberate actions to ensure a stable and thriving future for Stop & Shop,” Ahold-Delhaize said, in part. 

Medeiros in her statement said Stop & Shop has completed more than 190 store remodels, to date. 

She said the grocery store chain “continues to hold a strong market share position in the Northeast.”

“[W]e’re committed to continuing to invest in our stores – as well in our prices – to deliver a great in-store experience and great values for our customers,” she said. 

Stop & Shop on its website traces its history back to 1914 in Somerville. The company officially adopted its Stop & Shop name in 1942.

Stop & Shop now has locations in New York, New England and New Jersey. 

