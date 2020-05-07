Stop & Shop associate in Framingham tests positive for coronavirus; store undergoes deep cleaning

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stop & Shop in Framingham underwent an extensive deep cleaning after an associate tested positive for the coronavirus.

The associate, who is employed at the store on Old Connecticut Path, will not return to work until they are cleared following state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to a Stop & Shop spokesperson.

Any workers who may have been in close contact with the infected associate has been asked to self-quarantine as a precaution.

Stop & Shop has taken extra measures to help slow the spread of the virus, including requiring employees to wear face coverings and installing plastic guards at registers.

