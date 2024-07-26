Stop & Shop and Big Y have temporarily closed their delis due to a recall of Boar’s Head meat products for possible listeria contamination.

On Friday, Boar’s Head recalled all liverwurst products and deli meat products that were produced on the same factory line, because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the USDA announced.

All Stop & Shop grocery store locations — in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey — have closed their delis to allow staff to clean and remove any products that may be contaminated.

“In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in store, we are also in the process of discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and doing a deep cleaning of the deli,” said a spokesperson for Stop & Shop.

The company anticipates that the delis will be reopened later today.

Big Y also announced its decision to close each of its delis — in Massachusetts and Connecticut — to sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and destroy all potentially contaminated meats. The stores have also ceased shipment of “any products of concern.”

“We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution for our customers’ safety,” said John Fraro, senior director of fresh foods at Big Y.

“To make sure we are breaking the supply chain, we will also be disposing of all product that may have come in contact with the affected products. We will continue to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent future incidents,” he continued.

The recalled Boar’s Head liverwurst products were produced between June 11 and July 17 and have a 44-day shelf life, the USDA said.

Other recalled Boar’s Head products include ham, bologna, beef salami, bacon, and beef bologna, and were produced on June 27. The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 12612.” For a full recall list, check the USDA website.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or people with weakened immune systems, according to the USDA.

The infection can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, the USDA said.

As of Thursday, 34 sick people in 13 states were connected to a deli meat listeria outbreak, with at least two cases in Massachusetts, the CDC said.

