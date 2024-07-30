Stop & Shop temporarily closed its delis again Tuesday following last week’s recall of Boar’s Head meat products for possible listeria contamination.

The grocery store chain conducted a deep cleaning of its delis after Boar’s Head expanded its recall to include all products made in its Jarratt, Virginia facility, Stop & Stop said in a statement.

All affected products were thrown away, and any open deli meats and cheeses that could have come into contact with the products were also discarded, the grocery chain said.

Tuesday’s closure was the second Stop & Shop deli shutdown in five days, as the chain’s delis were also closed Friday when the Boar’s Head recall was initially announced. Big Y also closed its delis Friday.

Boar’s Head first recalled 200,000 pounds of liverwurst products and deli meat products that were produced on the same factory line, because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the USDA.

Other recalled products now include ham, bologna, head cheese, beef salami, and pork and beef frankfurters, according to the USDA. More than 7 million pounds of meat have been recalled.

Stop & Shop’s Boston-area delis reopened for business as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the company.

Big Y said in a statement Tuesday that it has ceased operations at the Jarratt facility until further notice.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or people with weakened immune systems, according to the USDA.

The infection can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, the USDA said.

For a full list of recalled products, check the list from the USDA website.

