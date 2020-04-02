Stop & Shop donating 5K meals each day to healthcare workers battling coronavirus in Boston, New York City

BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop will be donating 5,000 meals each day to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in Boston and New York City, in addition to contributing $500,000 to support research on a COVID-19 vaccine, the grocery store chain announced Thursday.

The chain says it will use its substantial food production capacity and extensive regional delivery network to provide meals each day for healthcare workers and first responders in some of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

The meals will be provided for the following hospitals:

–Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem and Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, NY

–Long Island Community Hospital in Suffolk County, NY

–Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, NJ

–Boston Medical Center

–Boston Children’s Hospital

Stop & Shop says it is covering all costs and food donations, which include sandwiches, salads, and pre-packaged entrees. The donations also include energy and nutrition bars for when healthcare workers don’t have time for a meal as they work around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients.

The $500,000 in funds will go to the Precision Vaccine Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard University Medical School.

