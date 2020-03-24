Stop & Shop encouraging social distancing with plexiglass, tape amid coronavirus pandemic

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop officials say they don’t have plans for limiting the number of people in their stores, but are adding extra measures to ensure customers are social distancing while they get their groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores will be adding plexiglass to all cash registers and putting up signs telling shoppers to maintain a distance of six feet away from each other, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Brogan.

“That’s to protect both our cashiers and customers who are checking out,” she said.

Signs and floor markers will also be added to physically remind people not to crowd as they check out.

“We’ll also be putting tape on the floor to show customers how far back six feet is from the pin pad and how far they should be standing away from other customers while they’re waiting in line,” Brogan continued.

Stop & Shop does not plan on limiting customers at this time but Brogan says they will continue following guidance from local regulators.

She is also encouraging shoppers not to hoard supplies.

“There’s plenty to go around of all items customers are looking for — toilet paper, nonperishables, everything,” Brogan said.

Stop & Shop is one of the many stores that is holding special hours for customers over the age of 60. The hours are from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

