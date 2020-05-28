Stop & Shop extends pay raise for associates through July 4

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop announced Thursday that it has extended its pay increase for hourly store associates through July 4.

The Quincy-based grocery store says it will continue paying an additional 10 percent pay raise to its 56,000 essential workers in over 400 stores.

The appreciation pay recognizes associates’ efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid.

With incredible dedication, teamwork, and care for our customers, Stop & Shop associates are continuing to make extraordinary contributions throughout this situation,” Reid said in a news release. “The Stop & Shop team continues to play a vital role in serving the needs of our local communities and ensuring that our neighbors have uninterrupted access to the food they need. We are deeply thankful for this tremendous work.”

Stop & Shop first announced the pay increase on March 20 and subsequently extended it through the end of May. New associates hired prior to May 30 will also receive the increase.

The company says it has hired and trained more than 8,000 new associates since mid-March.

