QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop is holding a one-day career fair at all of its stores this weekend, including at more than 130 locations across Massachusetts.

The Quincy-based grocer is looking to fill openings at its more than 400 locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

People can apply for e-commerce and store roles including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. Open union roles are also available on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers.

Qualified applicants will also have the opportunity to apply for roles on the company’s asset protection team.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)