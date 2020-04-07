Stop & Shop implementing 1-way aisles in Mass. stores to curb spread of coronavirus

(WHDH) — Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts are taking extra safety precautions in an attempt to curb the coronavirus.

The grocery store chain announced that they are allowing only one-way traffic to help customers and associates practice social distancing.

Signage has been put into place to inform the customers about the shopping pattern. Directional arrows have also been placed at the top and bottom of each aisle.

Last month, Stop & Shop put plexiglass on all cash registers and placed out signs telling shoppers to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from each other.

The stores are also holding special hours for customers over the age of 60 from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

