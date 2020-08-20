Stop & Shop locations to offer COVID-19 testing, flu shots

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the Northeast will begin offering shoppers access to COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations, the grocery chain said.

Residents nine and older will be able to access a coronavirus test at a select number of stores in Massachusetts, Stop & Shop announced on Thursday.

The grocery chain is making them available at more than 250 stores in anticipation of a higher demand as a result of the pandemic, Stop & Shop said.

Flu shots are also available to customers in Massachusetts in response to the new Department of Public Health requirement that all students, childcare-age to college-age, be vaccinated.

“Stop & Shop’s licensed, trained and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type of vaccine that is best for them and address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. Pharmacists can also administer nearly all CDC-recommended childhood immunizations,” the chain said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)