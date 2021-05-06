Stop & Shop pharmacies in Mass. now accepting COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 250 Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, are now accepting COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins, the grocery store chain announced Thursday.

Customers can walk-in to receive either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at any participating grocery locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support our communities throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are prepared to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all customers 18 and older the convenience of walking into any of our pharmacies to receive their immunization without needing to schedule an appointment in advance.”

RELATED: Baker: 6 mass vaccination sites to begin offering walk-in appointments next week

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers.

Customers can still schedule a vaccine appointment on Stop & Shop’s website.

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the country, including 389 locations in Massachusetts.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)