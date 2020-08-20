Stop & Shop pharmacy locations to offer flu shots to customers

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the Northeast will begin offering shoppers access to flu vaccinations, the grocery chain said.

Residents nine and older will be able to access a flu shot at a select number of stores in Massachusetts, Stop & Shop announced on Thursday.

The grocery chain is making them available at more than 250 stores in response to the new Department of Public Health requirement that all students, childcare-age to college-age, be vaccinated.

“Stop & Shop’s licensed, trained and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type of vaccine that is best for them and address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. Pharmacists can also administer nearly all CDC-recommended childhood immunizations,” the chain said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anticipating a high demand for the flu vaccination due to the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)