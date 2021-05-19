Stop & Shop says it plans to drop mask rule later this month

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop on Wednesday announced that it plans to drop its mask rule for fully vaccinated workers and customers later this month.

“When mask mandates are lifted in Massachusetts on May 29, Stop & Shop will no longer require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in our stores, although we will continue to strongly encourage everyone to do so,” the Quincy-based supermarket chain said in a statement.

Masks will continue to be required in all pharmacies for staff providing and customers receiving vaccinations.

The chain says it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning protocols and safety measures.

Target, Home Depot, and CVS are among other stores that also plan to drop their mask rules.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that Massachusetts will rescind its face-covering order on May 29 and issue a new face-covering advisory consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance.

The new face-covering advisory will recommend fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or social distance indoors or outdoors except for in certain situations, according to Baker.

Face coverings will still be mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems including rideshares, livery, taxis, ferries, MBTA buses and trains, Commuter Rail trains, at transportation stations, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

Face coverings will also remain required indoors for staff and students of K-12 schools and early education providers.

Non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings.

