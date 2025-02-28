FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop and Shop has reached a deal to keep its Freetown distribution center open, according to officials.

The grocery store chain came to a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Union.

Stop and Shop says the deal reduces operating costs while also providing a competitive wage package.

The union says the deal is one of the strongest contracts in the supermarket industry.

900 teamsters union members are employed at the warehouse.

