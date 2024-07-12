QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop will close eight underperforming stores in Massachusetts in the coming months, officials announced, shuttering local locations as part of a larger swath of closures across five states.

The Quincy-based grocery store chain in a statement Friday said the closures aim to “position the company for growth.”

Officials did not name specific days for the impending store closures but said each store will close on or before Nov. 2.

The Massachusetts store closures are as follows:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Stop & Shop has locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Looming store closures spread across each state, with five closures planned in Connecticut, 10 closures in New Jersey, seven closures in New York and two in Rhode Island.

Even with the closures, though, Stop & Shop in its statement said it will “continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint.”

Stop & Shop said employees at stores slated for closure will be offered other opportunities within the company.

Friday’s list of individual store closures followed an earlier announcement by Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold-Delhaize, at an investor event in May.

“[W]e will take decisive and deliberate actions to ensure a stable and thriving future for Stop & Shop,” Ahold-Delhaize said in a statement at the time.

Stop & Shop Corporate Communications Manager Caroline Medeiros confirmed Stop & Shop “will make some difficult decisions to close select underperforming store locations.”

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid in a new statement Friday. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Stop & Shop will still have more 350 stores after this year’s closures, with 117 locations in Massachusets.

