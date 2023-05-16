If you shop at Stop & Shop, you’ll soon have more reasons to remember to bring your reusable bags.

The supermarket chain said it plans on eliminating all single-use bags from its stores in the northeast by July of this year, while also instituting a 10-cent charge for any paper bags provided to consumers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the changes are part of an effort to “minimize waste and encourage customers to shop with reusable bags.”

“Reusable bags are available for purchase at all Stop & Shop stores at various price points, as low as 10-cents per reusable bag,” the statement read. “Stop & Shop also offers reusable bags for sale where $1 from every purchase goes to a local non-profit.”

Earlier this year, Walmart instituted a similar ban in parts of the northeast that included not only plastic bags, but single-use paper bags as well in New York and Connecticut, an elsewhere in the country like Colorado, according to CNN.

