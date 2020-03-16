Stop and Shop to hold morning hours just for seniors

Stop & Shop markets will reduce hours across stores and hold early morning hours exclusively for people older than 60, a store spokesperson said Monday.

The grocery is now operating from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at most stores, and starting Thursday, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. only for customers 60 and older.

The spokesperson said the senior-specific hours would allow for better social distancing. CDC officials have said that seniors and people with immune deficiencies are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

