BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Friday, Stop & Shop will lower prices at 88 stores across Eastern Massachusetts.

The supermarket chain says the full price rollout is expected to be complete at the end of the month.

Shoppers can expect to see lowered prices in nearly every department on both national and Stop & Shop brands.

Lowered prices can be spotted on yellow tags throughout the stores. Stop & Shop provided some examples of decreased pricing. Prices may vary by location.

“Massachusetts is our home, and bringing meaningful savings to millions of customers right in our backyard is an important milestone in our broader strategy,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We know that value matters now more than ever, and this price investment – which is the largest one we’ve executed to date – is just one example of the work we’re focused on to deliver a great experience for our customers in terms of value, high-quality products, and service in our stores.”

