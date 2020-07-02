Stop & Shop to stop end employee hazard pay

(WHDH) In a statement released Thursday, the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1445 announced Stop & Shop will no longer be paying its employees’ hazard pay past the July 4th holiday.

Union officials wrote that they made multiple attempts to negotiate with the company.

“It is clear to us that the company never intended to negotiate in good faith, as they never offered a single counterproposal or alternative beyond the word ‘NO,” officials wrote in the statement.

The union said it would be doing everything in its power to allow for the continuance of the hazard pay including contacting elected officials.

“Thank you for all of the work that you have done to support your customers and community during this crisis,” the statement read. “Although your employer may feel there isn’t a need to show their appreciation to you anymore, WE appreciate each and every single one of you.”

Stop & Shop did not release a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)