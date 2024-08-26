BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop announced Monday that they would cease all tobacco sales at its supermarket locations.

The grocery chain operates 360 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid in a statement. “From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

The company will be hosting two buy back events, one in New York City and one at the Stop & Shop location at 460 Blue Hill Ave. in Boston. The first 100 customers to bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes will receive “a Stop & Shop gift card, plus a bag filled with healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials” and $10 off coupons for Nicorette.

Both buy back events will take place on Wednesday.

