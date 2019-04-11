Stop & Shop union workers to walk off job after no contract reached

(WHDH) — Stop & Shop workers have decided to walk off the job as union representatives have not come to an agreement on a new contract with the grocery chain.

Union officials said in March that action was imminent after the chain offered its latest proposal, but they didn’t say when such a strike might occur.

But on Thursday, union officials issued a release stating that United Food & Commercial Workers (UCFW) who work at Stop & Shop would walk off the job starting at 1:15 p.m. That includes Local 1445, Local 328, Local 371, and Local 1459. Stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will reportedly be impacted.

According to the union, 31,000 workers in New England who are part of the UCFW union have been negotiating with the grocery chain since Feb. 14.

Store representatives said in late March they were available to meet and continue talks.

