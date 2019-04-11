Stop & Shop union workers walk off job after failing to reach contract agreement

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Thousands of Stop & Shop workers walked off the job Thursday as union representatives failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with the grocery chain.

Union officials said in March that action was imminent after the chain offered its latest proposal, but they didn’t say when such a strike might occur.

But on Thursday, union officials issued a release stating that United Food & Commercial Workers (UCFW) who work at Stop & Shop would walk off the job starting at 1:15 p.m. That includes Local 1445, Local 328, Local 371, and Local 1459.

Stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island were impacted. Some of the stores have closed due to the strike, while others have called in replacement workers.

According to the union, 31,000 workers in New England who are part of UCFW have been negotiating with the grocery chain since Feb. 14.

Store representatives said in late March they were available to meet and continue talks.

In a statement, the grocery chain said it was “disappointed that the UFCW chose to order a work stoppage in an attempt to disrupt service at our stores. Stop & Shop has contingency plans in place to minimize disruption.”

Union leader and Stop & Shop employee, Michael Stuart, told 7News that workers want a better deal on wages, healthcare, and benefits.

“The money they’re making, they don’t have to do that to us. We all work hard,” he said. “We’re short staffed, we do the extra, and we do what we have to do. Seems like we’re getting nothing for it.”

The statement claimed Stop & Shop has proposed a “good and reasonable offer” that includes across-the-board pay increases, continued “Gold Level” health care benefits for eligible associates, and increased company contributions to the union’s defined benefit pension fund.

Kristen Johnson, along with many other employees picketing outside of stores across the region, are asking shoppers to take their business elsewhere.

“We’re just asking that they please don’t shop here,” she said. “We want to send a big message to the company saying that not only do your employees stand up for each other but your customers are standing up for your employees.”

Employee Maryanne Curran simply wants a fair contract. She claims an offer that includes increased healthcare costs and fewer holidays is something that is unacceptable.

“They want to take away some of the personal time we have, vacation time, they want to quadruple the healthcare on what we’re paying,” she said. “They want to take away some of the state holidays with no increase in our pay whatsoever.”

Stop & Shop says it has made several suggestions to federal mediators to encourage further bargaining with employees.

“Additionally, this morning the company made several suggestions to the federal mediators to encourage further bargaining. The mediators gave those proposals to the Locals late in the morning. The Locals provided no counter proposals to the mediators and simply stated they were proceeding with their plans,” the statement read. “In contrast to the company’s proposal which is better than most recent UFCW contract settlements and responsive to heavy non-union competition, the unions proposed a contract that would increase the company’s costs. This would make our company less competitive in the mostly non-union New England food retail marketplace.”

Stop & Shop is a division of Dutch supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize and has 415 stores across the Northeast.

Stop and Shop workers on strike in Allston. Employees told customers inside they needed to check out immediately. @7News pic.twitter.com/FXxjVWG6eh — Alex Mason (@alexmason89) April 11, 2019

Striking workers are turning people away at the door, telling them the store is closed @7News pic.twitter.com/UKq1Diz9mI — Alex Mason (@alexmason89) April 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)