FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Stop & Shop workers are threatening to strike over the proposed closure of a distribution center in Freetown, according to union leaders.

More than 900 Teamsters members are employed at the warehouse, which Stop & Shop plans to close amid a dispute with the union over healthcare coverage.

The international corporation Ahold Delhaize says it could save millions of dollars if it outsources the work.

Stop & Shop says it’s developing a multi-year strategy which will improve its stores and even lower prices.

The chain was bought out by a Dutch corporation 30 years ago, which then merged with a company in Belgium. The company says if a new contract is not ratified by Feb. 28, Stop & Shop will move forward with an outsourcing agreement and close the Freetown facility.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and we care deeply about our associates and maintaining our presence in Freetown,” Stop & Shop said in a statement.

The Teamsters say they will picket every Stop & Shop location in New England if the international company that owns the chain “continues down this path, threatening the livelihoods of more than 900 Teamsters.”

“The Teamsters will never let a foreign-owned corporation bully American workers into accepting substandard health care. Our members will not be intimidated. We will not back down,” Teamsters Local 25 said in a statement.

Last year, Stop & Shop announced it was closing 32 underperforming stores. The chain says it always bargains it good faith and that it is available to meet with union members at any time.

