BOSTON (WHDH) - Stop & Shop workers are staging a “mega picket” Saturday morning as they continue to strike amid an ongoing union dispute.

The rally is planned for 10 a.m. at the South Bay location in Dorchester.

United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike on April 11 to protest what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company’s latest contract proposal.

Quincy-based Stop & Shop, a division of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it is offering across-the board raises and “excellent” health care benefits that beat industry standards.

Democratic presidential hope Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden stood with picketers earlier this week.

