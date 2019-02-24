Stop & Shop workers vote to strike if necessary

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The union that represents Stop & Shop employees in New England have voted to go on strike if necessary.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 Union members met Sunday morning at Lombardo’s in Randolph to allow union leaders the ability to call a strike if contract disputes continue, according to a post on the union’s Facebook page

A number of members of the UFCW Local 1445, which represents nearly 10,000 Stop & Shop workers in Massachusetts, cheered the decision.

The union released a statement shortly after the vote saying in part that Stop & Shop’s proposed benefits cut is a “slap in the face to our members, our communities, and Stop & Shop customers.”

The supermarket company and union leaders have been negotiating since Jan. 14.

The current contract expired at midnight on Saturday.

Stop and Shop released a statement, saying in part, “A fair, new agreement also must reflect the rapid changes and increasing competition that are reshaping our industry. Any new contract must ensure that Stop & Shop can continue to offer customers the service, selection and value they expect. And it must enable us to continue investing in our people, stores and business – as well as in critical technological innovations – to ensure our long-term success.”

