BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through Boston Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for more aid to fleeing residents and more action from lawmakers.

Protesters who have family in Ukraine said they were horrified by the images of death and destruction coming out of their homeland.

“Everything is being destroyed,” said Roxanne Andrach, whose mother emigrated from Ukraine.

Shouting “Stop the war!” and “Ban Russian oil!”, some protesters demanded the U.S. government take more action against Russia.

“Nobody is willing to be bold, this war could be ended very quickly if we start providing drones and planes,” said Mykola Konrad, whose parents emigrated from Ukraine. “We don’t have to go in with troops, but if we are bolder and increase our rhetoric against Russia and increase our aid to Ukraine today, it will stop this in its tracks.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley called the war a “refugee and humanitarian crisis,” but said she was still considering further steps like banning oil imports.

“Obviously I support anything that gets us closer to renewable energies but as for the specific legislation, my staff is going before that right now,” Pressley said. “But I think it’s important we continue to pursue every tool in diplomacy to see a ceasefire and peace.”

