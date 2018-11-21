Storage unit tagged with swastikas spotted on streets of Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Needham were shocked to see spray-painted swastikas on the side of a storage unit that was being towed through the town over the weekend.

Esther Shpitalnik snapped a photo of the storage unit as she drove down Cresent Road on Saturday.

“Initially it was shocking to see that,” she said. “There are cars driving around Needham and other people seeing this, so my reaction was I need to do something.”

Shpitalnik called Needham police on Monday to report what she had seen but was told by a civilian dispatcher that she should have called on Saturday.

“The person with whom I was speaking said, ‘unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about it,'” she said.

Shpitalnik later posted about the storage unit on Facebook and reached out to Jewish organizations, who in turn contacted police.

The police department ultimately opted to investigate the matter and uncovered the unit in a parking lot that houses a landscaping service. It was covered in anti-Semitic graffiti, along with the name “Hitler.”

Estalin Carrillo-Arriaga, the owner of Stanley Landscaping Services, claimed he had no idea that there was a problem.

“I do understand but I didn’t realize what it is,” he said when asked if knew why someone would take offense to the graffiti. “I really apologize to those that care about it.”

Carrillo-Arriaga said he was hired to landscape for a new homeowner in Framingham and that the storage unit was left by a previous homeowner. The new customer asked him to remove it and he took it to Needham, explaining that he didn’t know of the upsetting graffiti.

“I’m trying to do the right thing. I don’t want to see that myself,” he said while covering up black graffiti with a fresh coat of white paint.

Needham Police Chief John Schlittler has since called Shpitalnik to apologize for the dispatcher who initially brushed off her report.

Schlittler told 7News that the Needham Police Department has six paid civilian dispatchers. They will all be retrained on their responsibilities.

Shpitalnik said she is pleased that the police took action.

“If we allow this to be seen around Needham or around our town, then we make it OK,” she said.

