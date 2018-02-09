BOSTON (WHDH) - A store clerk in Boston’s North End is recovering after a violent robbery.

The owner of the convenience store on Cooper Street said that a man held his employee at gun point before taking off with cash between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect allegedly forced the clerk to stuff money into a bag and hit him in the back of the head with a gun.

“He tried to make him scare. He pushed his head,” the owner said.

The suspect looked to be wearing a bright orange or red hat with nothing covering his face, according to the owner.

The owner said that he did recognize the suspect because he has been a customer before.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)