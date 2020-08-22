Store clerk shot during Roxbury robbery has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury convenience store clerk who sustained life-threatening injuries during an armed robbery in July has died.

Tanjim Siam, 25, of Bangladesh was rushed to Boston Medical Center on the night of July 14 after he was wounded in the shooting. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning around 10, a family friend tells 7News.

Siam was working at M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue when officers found that he had been shot by a robber, police said.

Stephon Samuel, 25, of Lynn, has since been arrested for the shooting and is being charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal level 1, according to Boston police.

Homicide detectives were notified of Siam’s death on Saturday morning and released the following statement:

“For the past five weeks, 24-year-old Tanjim Siam has been fighting for his life at a local hospital. This afternoon, Investigators from the Boston Police Homicide Unit were notified that Tanjim succumbed to his injuries. The Boston Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that will determine the cause and manner of death.”

“We are broken-hearted by the loss of such a bright, young man,” said Humayun Morshed, secretary of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association. “He came here to pursue his dreams, but his life was stolen by a heartless criminal. The BCSOA stands with his family at this difficult time, as well as by all our employees, who have endured the stress of being on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic and too often become victims of crime. Tanjim represented the best of the American dream and we are all saddened by his death.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh released the following statement about Siam and the ongoing investigation:

“Tanjim was a young immigrant who came to the United States seeking a better life for his family, and his life was cut tragically short by an act of violence. My heart breaks for Tanjim’s family and all his loved ones. We will continue to seek justice for this horrific act that has forever shattered so many lives.”

A very sad update. Tanjim Siam, the Roxbury clerk who was shot during a robbery last month has died. His family took him off of life support this morning. The 25y/o came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in hopes of getting an education @7News #7News https://t.co/63voZMJfN0 pic.twitter.com/uVr4IRPHdf — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) August 22, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)