BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man was arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting nearly $50,000 in merchandise from the Boston store where he was employed.

Justin Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with larceny over $1,200.

According to Boston Police, they responded to 1 Ring Road in the area of the Boston Prudential Center mall for report of a shoplifter in custody.

“Officers were advised by Loss Prevention that an employee had been stealing merchandise over the past two days,” Police said in a statement.

Loss Prevention Staff told police Smith had been observed entering the stock room and stealing approximately $25,125 in merchandise. Officials said staff reported that they’d followed Smith attempting to pass the items to a vehicle on Ring Road, when they stopped him and brought him back to the store, where all items were returned.

“After further investigation, it was determined that the suspect also stole $22,530 in merchandise the day before,” police said. “The suspect passed the items to an unknown female who fled the area.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Smith is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

