BOSTON (WHDH) - The search is on for the suspect in an armed robbery in Downtown Crossing in Boston this week.

The crime was caught on camera Monday afternoon. Now, the owner of the store that was targeted is speaking out, telling 7NEWS that a man entered the store in broad daylight while customers were inside, pointing a gun at several of them.

The incident happened at the Lottery Store on Winter Street.

Owner Karl Volker said the man demanded all the money in the store’s register before running out, cash in hand, down a nearby alley.

Volker said the experience has left his entire family traumatized.

“You find out how mortal you really are,” he said.

Volker said the store has been in operation since 1987. They’ve handled shoplifting and smaller confrontations, according to Volker. This type of incident was a first.

Looking back on Monday’s events, Volker is now warning other small businesses to be careful. He said he is also placing more than two people on shift going forward in case of future similar situations.

