Store surveillance video captures man dragging, carrying dog around by neck

(WHDH) — A man who was seen on store surveillance video dragging a dachshund around and holding it by its neck in Britain last month is being investigated by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The video shows a man wearing a hat and grey tracksuit with sports shoes drag the dog by the leash around the aisles. He is then seen picking the dog up by the neck and carrying it around the shop.

A shopper contacted RSPCA officials, who obtained video of the incident.

“The little dog doesn’t seem to want to go into the shop but is dragged in and along the aisles. While the man is casually perusing the shelves, he grabs the dog by his neck and picks him up before, carrying him around the store as he continues his shopping,” RSPCA Inspector Jemima Cooper said. “This is no way to handle or carry a dog and could be extremely painful and uncomfortable for the dog.”

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the RSPCA.

