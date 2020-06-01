Storefronts smashed, items stolen after peaceful protests turn violent in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos broke out in Boston Sunday night as looters smashed store windows across the city following peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Glass littered the street in front of a Walgreens in Downtown Crossing, where people could be seen climbing through broken windows to steal items. A fire was also set inside the store.

Officers also responded to reports of looting at several stores on Newbury and Boylston streets.

Several storefronts had glass broken and people could be seen running inside and taking what they could.

Additional officers were deployed in the Back Bay later in the night as the looting continued.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, seven police officers had been hospitalized, 21 police cruisers were damaged and around 40 people were arrested, the department tweeted, calling the situation active.

Crews could be seen cleaning the damage on Monday morning.

This unrest came hours after thousands of mostly mask-wearing demonstrators marched peacefully through Boston in several protests, lending their voices to the nationwide anger over Floyd’s death, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

